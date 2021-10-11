JOBS: Kroger hiring hundreds of employees in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Kroger is hosting a hiring event including virtual and on-site interviews this week from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The company is looking to hire around 500 associates across the Greater Houston area by finding talent for retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy and healthcare roles.

“Kroger is eager to welcome new associates to our organization as we prepare for an incredible holiday season where customers are planning to return to larger family gatherings and celebrations,” said Joe Kelley, President of Kroger Houston. “Its an exciting time to work in grocery retail, and as one of the leading retailers and employers in Texas, were committed to offering associates a culture of opportunity and career with purpose, competitive pay and benefits, and flexible schedules.

“We truly want our associates to have a rewarding and uplifting experience while meeting our customers’ needs and delivering on our promise to be in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”

Kroger offers resources, benefits, and training, to support and develop associates including Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement, healthcare, and retirement.

For more information on the hiring event, visit jobs.kroger.com.