Joe Biden officially nominated as the Democratic nominee

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Mar. 3, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, and his wife Jill attend a primary election night rally in Los Angeles. The Democratic Party’s attempt to adapt its typical convention rituals to a pandemic-induced virtual affair will be put through its paces Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Joe Biden was officially nominated as the Democratic nominee for president on Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention.

“The future of our democracy is at stake,” said Sally Yates, former acting attorney general of the United States.

Delegates cast their votes virtually as the in-person convention was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The formal roll call and the nomination is a symbolic milestone and an expression of the party’s support for their candidate.

“In a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center,” former president Bill Clinton said in an address earlier in the evening.

The former vice president will accept the nomination on Thursday.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Houston Happenings

Entertainment /

Weather Alert

Weather /

Air Quality Advisory

Weather /

Congresswoman, Postal Workers Speak Out Against Trump

Entertainment /

Small Business Fund

Syndication /

Camping 101 with YMCA Houston

Entertainment /

Study: Earliest humans dealt with bedbugs

Syndication /

Fort Worth Man Walks To Austin

Syndication /

Starbucks launches new summer drinks

Syndication /

Movie Preview - "Words On Bathroom Walls"

Syndication /

"Cheers" Bar Closing

Syndication /

Amarillo Helping Teachers

Syndication /

Does Dust Carry COVID-19?

Syndication /

Where Do Penguins Come From?

Syndication /

Dent In Earth Could Impact Satellites

Syndication /

Payless To Open First U.S. Store

Syndication /

Opioid Use Linked To Miscarriages

Syndication /

Hollywood Minute

Syndication /

Salmonella Outbreak

Syndication /

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Air Quality Advisory


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

FOLLOW CW39

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular