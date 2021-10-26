Judge grants temporary order against Magnolia ISD’s hair policy

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A judge has granted a temporary restraining order against Magnolia ISD’s school policy against long hair after seven students sued the district claiming the policy was discriminatory.

The students and families joined with the ACLU of Texas to file a lawsuit against Magnolia ISD after several of them were punished and suspended from school over violations of the policy. The judge also ruled that the students can return to school immediately.

BREAKING: A judge has temporarily blocked enforcement of @MagnoliaISD’s unconstitutional gender-based hair policy, allowing students to return to school without cutting their hair.



All Texas students have the right to an education free from discrimination. — ACLU of Texas (@ACLUTx) October 25, 2021

“Students and parents in Magnolia ISD can breathe a sigh of relief that the district’s harmful and discriminatory hair policy will stop being enforced against them,” ACLU of Texas attorney Brian Klosterboer said in a statement following the judge’s decision. “Our plaintiffs can now return to school as this unjust policy is paused by the court. The district should never have violated these students’ constitutional rights in the first place or forced them to conform to gender stereotypes.”

Magnolia ISD said in an earlier statement that while it respects the viewpoints of the parents, dress codes and grooming standards in schools “have been affirmed by courts and does not inhibit equal access to educational opportunities under Title IX.”

There is no word yet on if the district will appeal the order.

“I’m thrilled that my child and so many other students at Magnolia will be able to attend classes, at least for now, without fear of punishment for how they express themselves,” Danielle Miller, a parent of an 11-year-old Magnolia ISD student who identifies as non-binary, said in a statement.

“No student should be discriminated against based on their gender. I’m inspired by how our local community has risen up to fight for the rights of our kids. Still, it’s frustrating that Magnolia refuses to simply change this outdated policy. I hope today’s ruling is a sign that change will finally come to the school district.”