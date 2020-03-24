Judge Lina Hidalgo, Mayor Sylvester Turner issue ‘Stay home, Work safe order’

Judge Lina Hidalgo issued out a “stay home, work safe order” in Harris County and Houston at Tuesday’s press conference to prevent the spreading of Covid-19, also known as the coronavirus. The order goes into effect at midnight and ends on Friday, April 3.

According to Judge Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner, everyone must stay home unless they are healthcare workers or essential personnels. Grocery stores, restaurants and parks will remain open to the public — while social distancing is still enforced.