Just in: August temperature outlook

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Climate Prediction Center is calling for hotter than average temperatures for some west and northern parts of the country, and a cooler than average month for some southern regions.

The soil moisture is one of the leading factors in forecasting this outlook for the month. And with drought issues remaining in some of the worst levels possible through majority of the west, it should be no surprise that the heat wave is expected to continue this summer.

A different setup will carry on through August for the south and especially the south east as a lot of the areas saw a wet July. Due to that soggy moisture, in addition to other things, a cooler than average month is anticipated.