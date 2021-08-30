Katy ISD offering Free Covid-19 testing center at a new location
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) As part of Katy Independent School District
s proactive approach to mitigating the spread of COVID-19, beginning Monday, August 30, the District will transition its FREE rapid COVID-19 Testing Center to the Gary A. Voss Project Center located within the Agricultural Sciences Facility.
The FREE rapid COVID-19 test is for all enrolled Katy ISD students, as well as district employees and their dependents, who are enrolled under the Katy ISD healthcare plan. The free test is in collaboration with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) COVID-19 Testing Project.
“The process is quick and simple and both students and staff will receive their results within a matter of minutes.”Lance Nauman/ Director, Katy ISD Risk Managem
The testing centers address is:
Gary A. Voss Project Center
5801 Katy Hockley Cut Off Road
Katy, TX 77493
Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parental/Guardian permission, as well as a reservation, is required for all students who are below 18 years of age. Permission slips will be available at the testing site and reservations should be made through the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0E4AA5A82AA1FB6-week17
Additional questions related to this program can be submitted to COVID19Responses@katyisd.org.