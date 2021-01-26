Katy ISD Police issue “Stranger Danger” alert

KATY (CW39) The Katy ISD Police Department is warning parents of a stranger danger alert in the area.
Take a look at the official release from Katy Police ISD officials.
Police are urging parents to be on the lookout and if you see anything suspicious contact the Katy ISD Police department.
