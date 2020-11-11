Keep a lookout for some “fake cops”

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police Robbery Division is looking for some guys who pretended to be police officers so they could steal some gaming machines. The store that was robbed is located off Telephone Rd. in Southeast Houston. If you recognize these suspects, alert Crimestoppers of Houston and you could get a $5000 reward.

Take a look at the surveillance video:

PLEAST RT: Suspects wanted for impersonating a public servant while "confiscating" gaming machines on Oct. 27 at a Valero at 6915 Telephone. Call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. Please read story–>https://t.co/NfiXiCsCsL @houstonpolice @TxDPS @HCSOTexas @TxDPSSoutheast pic.twitter.com/MoJVbjBKDZ — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) November 10, 2020

Below is the official account of what happened and a description of the suspects. Remember, if you recognize these guys call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS. All call will remain anonymous.

What happened: On Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 8:20 pm, two unknown males walked into the Valero, located at 6915 Telephone, in Houston, Texas. Both of the males identified themselves at detectives with the gaming commission authority and informed the clerk that they had a seizure order stating that they were there to confiscate the gaming machines due to illegal gambling. The clerk stated that the suspects both had badges and were both carrying handguns that were holstered. Both of the males then placed the gaming machines onto dollies, loaded them into a white Chevrolet 2500 extended cab, and quickly fled the scene. Houston PD #1426695-20

Notes: Texas does not have a state gaming commission. The “seizure order” that was presented to the clerk had what appeared to have an official stamp and had a signature with a fake judge’s name. It is possible that the suspects have done this before and the victims may not have reported the crimes. The gaming machines are each valued at $2500 and the clerk was unaware of the amount of money that was in each machine when they were taken.

Impersonating a public servant is a third degree felony and punishable up to ten years in prison.

Suspect’s descriptions: White or Hispanic male, 40 to 45 years old, brown sports coat, blue jeans, mask, brown shoes, wore a silver round badge.

Suspect #2: White or Hispanic male, 40 to 45 years old, large build, blue jeans, white polo, mask, wore boots and camo cap.

Vehicle description: White Chevrolet 2500 extended cab with a Ranch Hand front and rear bumper.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org