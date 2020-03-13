Know Before You Go: Coronavirus Travel Ban New Restrictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announces a temporary ban on travel to some European countries. That 30-day ban goes into effect at 11:59 p.m., Friday.

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe went to Bush Intercontinental Airport to break down the travel ban and new restrictions. She spoke with some travelers who have already felt the effects of the ban.

The travel suspension doesn’t apply to all of Europe. It applies only to 26 countries including France, Germany, and hard-hit Italy, not the U.K. and Ireland.

American Citizens, permanent residents, and some of their family members can still travel home.

Vice President Mike Pence added on Thursday, “Americans coming home will be funneled through 13 different airports. They'll be screened, and then we're going to ask every American and legal resident returning to the United States to self-quarantine for 14 days.”

As of now, there are 11 airports set up for the enhanced screening:

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois

San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii

Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia

Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas

Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan

Travelers not scheduled to arrive in one of those airports will have to reroute for health screening, according to information from airlines.

Airlines have been scrambling to adapt operations to the new ban. It’s best to contact your individual airline, regarding bookings and waiving change fees.