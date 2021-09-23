Kylie Jenner Vogue says she could live in any other city, she would choose Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) New today makeup mogul Kylie Jenner tells Vogue Magazine in 73 questions with Kylie Jenner just released on YouTube, that if she could live in any other city in the country she would choose Houston.

She answered the door with a fashional bare-bellie, pregnant with her second child. She and Houston music artist Travis Scott have a daughter, Stormi, who answered the door.

Scott is a rapper, singer and songwriter/record producer. In 2018, he debuted his third studio album “Astroworld,” named after the infamous theme park based in Houston 1975-2005.

In 2018, Scott launched the Astroworld Festival, an event named after the album. Jenner was in attendance along with their daughter.

Scott has announced the return of the Astroworld Festival in 2021. The event is currently sold out.

Jenner answered a questions about growing up and what she loves about film, books, trips and sports.

She concerns her cravings include sweet frozen desserts.

(Houston) Rockets or Lakers? “That’s hard. Hmmm. Lakers.”

She also answered questions about Stormi’s first word. As well as music.

Vogue: “What was Stormi’s first word.

Jenner: “Da-da”

Vogue: “and what music does she love the most?”

Jenner: “Her dad’s.”

The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics creator is currently living in her native California and was named Forbes’ Youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire ever, in 2019.

Most recently, there were reports she and Scott were sighted at the Houston Zoo this week. The two reportedly received backlash over the visit from critics online.