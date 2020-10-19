League City completes big capital improvement projects

LEAGUE CITY, TX (CW39) League City is celebrating after completing $50 million capital improvement projects. The city completed over 26 mobility, drainage, water, sewer and facility projects in the area.

The over $50 million investment in Capital Improvement Projects happened during Fiscal Year 2020. Included in the $50 million investment is over 26 completed projects including the new Fire Station No.6 and the Animal Care and Adoption Center.



“This achievement reflects on the dedication of various departments working together to invest in League City’s infrastructure by maintaining streets, improving mobility, drainage, and the City’s water and sewer system, as well as the enhancement and addition of city services and facilities,” said League City Manager John Baumgartner.



League City residents, as well as council members, have voiced their strong interest in investing in capital improvement projects and League City staff from the Project Management, Budget, and Engineering departments have worked diligently over the past year to deliver on this priority.



As an appreciation for their hard work, employees who work on city capital improvement projects were recently treated to a special breakfast and lunch celebration with League City Mayor Pat Hallisey.





