League City, Kemah road closures rescheduled on FM 518

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Traveling around League City or Kemah during the week of 9/13-9/17 you need to be aware of a full road closure on FM 518 just west of SH-146. This closure was initially scheduled to begin on 9/8.

This closure is for post-tension work on a cap for the Express Bridge. If you’re traveling on SH-146 your alternate is to travel southbound until you reach HWY 96, then travel westbound until FM 270. Travel north from there until you meet back up with FM 518.

For drivers trying to avoid FM 518 here is your alternate, turn south on Kemah Avenue, then east on Bel Road. (Kemah Avenue also known as Evergreen Memorial Parkway. Bel Road also known as Ralph Gordy Avenue).

