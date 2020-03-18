Legacy Community Health offers FREE coronavirus testing & crucial advice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Legacy Community Health is offering FREE COVID-19 testing for those who qualify. On Monday, they opened three satellite tents across the Houston area.

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe spoke with Dr. Vian Nguyen the Chief Medical Director at Legacy Community Health. She emphasized that not everyone needs to get tested. Dr. Nguyen says, “You have to have the travel exposure history and you have to have the symptoms. If you are concerned about any of those please come and we will screen you. We’re offering screening for everyone and then offering testing for those appropriate.”

Dr. Nguyen stressed the importance of social distancing, good hygiene, and maintaining a healthy immune system. For more visit their website: https://www.legacycommunityhealth.org/

Meanwhile, Houston is still working on public drive-thru testing. The Houston Health Department says they will make the announcement once details are finalized. But, despite reports the sites are NOT scheduled to open on March 18th.

Governor Greg Abbott says the state is rapidly expanding testing and plans to test 10,000 people a week. He will discuss the statewide response to the COVID-19 outbreak through a virtual town hall meeting right here on CW39 Houston, Thursday at 7 p.m.