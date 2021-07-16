“Lemonade Days” are in full swing and young kids are setting up lemonade stands in the area to celebrate

Lemonade Day Houston’s own Isabela and Patricio as children when they started their first lemonade stands.

HOUSTON (CW39) Starting a business is hard for everyone and it’s even harder when you’re a kid. But, Lemonade Day Weekend gives all kids out there a chance at being a young entrepreneur, one lemonade at a time!

The Greater Houston Area is hosting Lemonade Day 2021 Weekend “Sweet Spots” all weekend long on July 16th and 17th. The event gives enthusiastic young business owners the opportunity, to share creative and tasty lemonade recipes.

Youth Entrepreneurs and Supporters are “Open For Business” at Various Locations, and throughout Greater Houston neighborhoods. Here are some of the locations you can visit to help these young entrepreneurs:

July 16, 2:30-4:30 pm: Boys and Girls Club Allen Parkway Club; 1001 Bluebonnet Place Circle, 77019

July 16, 2:30-4:30 pm: Boys and Girls Club Havard Club (Houston Heights); 1520 Airline Drive, 77009

July 17, 11:00-2:00 pm; Kendra Scott In-Store Events

o Houston Highland Village, 2701 – A Drexel Drive, Houston, 77027

o Friendswood Baybrook Mall, 700 Baybrook Mall, Suite F 100, Friendswood, 77546

o The Woodlands Market Street, 9595 Six Pines Drive, Suite 960, The Woodlands 77380

o Houston City Centre, 816 Town and Country Blvd , Suite 131, Houston 77024

o Sugar Land First Colony Mall, 16535 Southwest Freeway, Suite 3000, Sugar Land, 77479

o Sabrina Roesler, Lemonade Day Houston Youth Entrepreneur of the Year 2020, Fresh n` Juicy business. English/Spanish speaking (Mom: Jenny Roesler 832 423 3904 mobile)

o Cypress The Boardwalk At Towne Lake, 9945 Barker Cypress, Suite 127, Cypress, 77433

o Katy LaCenterra, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, 77494

During the Lemonade Day Kendra Scott in store events on July 17, Kendra Scott patrons who support the lemonade stands between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm will receive a 10 percent discount on all purchases. In addition, Guests will also be able to participate in a special gift with a Kendra Scott purchase.

Those who wish to support Lemonade Day by shopping at Kendra Scott online may enter the code GIVEBACK-AEYDX during checkout at www.kendrascott.com all day on July 17 and July 18.

Kendra Scott will donate 20 percent of these in store and online purchases (with the above code) to benefit Lemonade Day Houston.

For more details about the Lemonade Day Houston Kendra Scott promotion, please visit https://kendrascotthoustonlemonadeday.splashthat.com/

July 17, 11:00-2:00 pm; Discovery Green stands can be found on the middle pathway through Discovery Green

July 17, 11:00-2:00 pm; Williams Tower Waterwall, Galleria 2800 Post Oak Blvd., 77056

July 17, 11:00-2:00 pm; Nature Discovery Center, Russ Pitman Park 7112 Newcastle Street, Bellaire 77401

July 17, 11:00-2:00 pm; Sugar Land Town Square 15958 City Walk, Sugar Land 77479 stands set up on City Walk

July 17, 11:00-2:00 pm; Quick Quack Carwash, Various locations listed below

Vintage 9855 Louetta Road, Houston 77070 Klein Crossing 6242 FM 2920, Spring 77379 Louetta Fireside 5311 Louetta, Spring 77379 Jersey Village 9215 West Road, Houston 77064

For Additional locations go to the Lemonade Stand Website here.

Lemonade Day was established in Houston in 2007 by entrepreneur Michael Holthouse and his wife Lisa. The program has impacted more that 1 million kids and has expanded to more than 80 licensed communities in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Lemonade Day lessons include business planning, financial management, marketing, and customer service, selecting a location, and charitable giving. Lemonade Day business owners are encouraged to “spend some, save some, and share some of their profits” with a cause that matters to them.

For more information on Lemonade Day or to register kids to participate in this free program, please visit the Lemonade Day website.