Levy Park Announces September Schedule

HOUSTON, TX – Levy Park has extended its free and On Demand programming. Plus, a packed in-park line up for September with events like Family Storytime & Crafts and photography workshops to outdoor Body Barre, Bhangra/Bollywood Dancing (now on Saturdays!) and Public Piano Play.

As onsite activities continue, park leadership asks that visitors help uphold CDC guidelines by:

Tuesday 9/1 Levy Park On-Demand: Family Storytime & Craft (10AM)

Join us from home for Levy Park’s Family Storytime & craft featuring El Perro con Sombrero: A Bilingual Doggy Tale! After we read the book, we will guide you in making your own sombrero using basic household items. This program is ONLINE, please visit levyparkhouston.org for more details. Supplies Needed: disposable plate and cup- or paper, pom poms- or pipe cleaners, stickers, buttons, tape or glue. Scissors are needed if using paper rather than plate or cup.

Wednesday 9/2: Body Barre by Define (6PM)

DEFINE Body & Mind brings you this full-body, low impact workout that incorporates the science of Pilates, yoga, core strengthening and ballet. This energizing, hour-long class uses body weight to target all major muscle groups to sculpt, slim, and tone your whole body. All fitness levels welcome. This program is held at the Levy Park event pavilion with social distancing measures in place. *This in-park program will be livestreamed on Facebook and will be available for 24 hours.

Thursday 9/3: Four Dragons Tai Chi (9AM)

Practice Tai Chi to connect and focus the body and mind with slow, low-impact gentle movements and stretches. Open to all ages and levels, this class is great for those who want to de-stress, find their inner peace, and increase overall health. This program is held at the Levy Park event pavilion with social distancing measures in place. *This in-park program will be livestreamed on Facebook and will be available for 24 hours.

Thursday 9/3 Levy Park On-Demand: Houston Center for Photography: Getting to Know Your Camera (10AM)

Join the Houston Center for Photography for ONLINE educational photography workshops. These community-driven workshops focus on photography as a means for creative expression and acquiring basic photography skills. Learn and practice various aspects of photography such as composition and lighting. Each workshop includes a prerecorded 30-minute tutorial (airing Thursday 9/3) followed by an interactive 1 hour Zoom call with workshop participants and teaching artist, Anne Houang (Saturday 9/5). This program is ONLINE, please visit levyparkhouston.org for more details.

Friday 9/4: Public Piano Play (12PM-6PM)

Come out and enjoy our outdoor solar-powered piano, fun and free for all to practice their skills!

Saturday 9/5 Levy Park On-Demand: Houston Center of Photography Workshop Zoom Call: Getting to Know Your Camera (9AM)

Join the Houston Center for Photography for ONLINE educational photography workshops. These community-driven workshops focus on photography as a means for creative expression and acquiring basic photography skills. Learn and practice various aspects of photography such as composition and lighting. Each workshop includes a prerecorded 30-minute tutorial (airing Thursday 9/3) followed by an interactive 1 hour Zoom call with workshop participants and teaching artist, Anne Houang (Saturday 9/5). This program is ONLINE, please visit levyparkhouston.org for more details.

Saturday 9/5: Young Audiences of Houston:Jalia Movement Arts Dance Workshop, Wiggle with Words (1PM)

Students will explore expression through words they hear through fables, short stories, and poems. Young movers will expand their vocabulary and bring words to life through the medium of dance. This program is held at the Levy Park event pavilion with social distancing measures in place.

Sunday 9/6: Prelude Summer Program (9:15AM-9:45AM)

Prelude’s Summer Program offers family-friendly, 30-minute live music experiences geared toward babies, toddlers, preschoolers and the grownups who love them. Prelude Music Classes for Children’s Music Together® curriculum nurtures creativity, self-expression, and development through a variety of musical styles arranged and pitched for children. Bring your own instruments and jam along with us. Pots, pans, and home-made shakers are welcome! In order to encourage social distancing and provide children with a visual boundary, bring a blanket or two to define your family’s personal space. This program is held at the Levy Park event lawn with social distancing measures in place.

Monday 9/7 Levy Park On-Demand: Zumba by Tiny Fitness (10AM)

Join the party and sweat with Tiny Fitness to rhythms from around the world! This 45-minute Zumba fitness class will have you grooving, shaking, and toning to salsa, hip hop, samba, and bhangra beats – and so many more. This program is ONLINE, please visit levyparkhouston.org for more details.

Tuesday 9/8 Levy Park On-Demand: Family Storytime & Craft (10AM)

Join us from home for Levy Park’s Family Storytime & craft featuring Kindness Snippet Jar! After we read the book, we will guide you in making your own kindness jar using basic household items. This program is ONLINE, please visit levyparkhouston.org for more details. supplies needed: jar, paper, pen- or pencil, markers, crayons, colored pencils, scissors, *optional- ribbon or string.

Wednesday 9/9: Body Barre by Define (6PM)

DEFINE Body & Mind brings you this full-body, low impact workout that incorporates the science of Pilates, yoga, core strengthening and ballet. This energizing, hour-long class uses body weight to target all major muscle groups to sculpt, slim, and tone your whole body. All fitness levels welcome. This program is held at the Levy Park event pavilion with social distancing measures in place. *This in-park program will be livestreamed on Facebook and will be available for 24 hours.

Thursday 9/10: Four Dragons Tai Chi (9AM)

Practice Tai Chi to connect and focus the body and mind with slow, low-impact gentle movements and stretches. Open to all ages and levels, this class is great for those who want to de-stress, find their inner peace, and increase overall health. This program is held at the Levy Park event pavilion with social distancing measures in place. *This in-park program will be livestreamed on Facebook and will be available for 24 hours.

Friday 9/11: Public Piano Play (12PM-6PM)

Come out and enjoy our outdoor solar-powered piano, fun and free for all to practice their skills!

Saturday 9/12: Bollywood/Bhangra Dancing (10AM) – NEW DAY!

This vibrant and entertaining fitness dance class is suitable for all ability levels. It gives a full body workout while dancing to the rhythm of joy with the powerful nature of Bollywood and Bhangra Music. This program is held at the Levy Park event pavilion with social distancing measures in place. *This in-park program will be livestreamed on Facebook and will be available for 24 hours.

Saturday 9/12: Young Audiences of Houston:Drum & Strum Jawad and Joseph (1PM)

Through the use of voice, drum, banjo, and guitar, guitarist JAWAD and African drummer Joseph demonstrate two basic elements of music: rhythm and melody. The history and evolution of the drum and stringed instruments are discussed, as well as their contribution to music. Students learn the true meanings of tone, pitch, rhythm and melody as they become a part of a collective, interactive performance piece. This program is held at the Levy Park event pavilion with social distancing measures in place.

Sunday 9/13: Prelude Summer Program (9:15AM-9:45AM)

Prelude’s Summer Program offers family-friendly, 30-minute live music experiences geared toward babies, toddlers, preschoolers and the grownups who love them. Prelude Music Classes for Children’s Music Together® curriculum nurtures creativity, self-expression, and development through a variety of musical styles arranged and pitched for children. Bring your own instruments and jam along with us. Pots, pans, and home-made shakers are welcome! In order to encourage social distancing and provide children with a visual boundary, bring a blanket or two to define your family’s personal space. This program is held at the Levy Park event lawn with social distancing measures in place.

Sunday 9/13: Sunday Drum Jam (3:30PM – 5PM)

Calling all drummers and those that want to learn! The informal facilitated drum circle is a jam for all ages and experience levels. Participants are encouraged to bring drums, percussion instruments, or other objects that create rhythmic sound. This program is held at the Levy Park event pavilion with social distancing measures in place.

Monday 9/14 Levy Park On-Demand: Zumba by Tiny Fitness (10AM)

Join the party and sweat with Tiny Fitness to rhythms from around the world! This 45-minute Zumba fitness class will have you grooving, shaking, and toning to salsa, hip hop, samba, and bhangra beats – and so many more. This program is ONLINE, please visit levyparkhouston.org for more details.

Tuesday 9/15 Levy Park On-Demand: Family Storytime & Craft (10AM)

Join us from home for Levy Park’s Family Storytime & craft featuring Hair Love! After we read the book, we will guide you in making a picture frame using basic household items. This program is ONLINE, please visit levyparkhouston.org for more details. Supplies Needed: popsicle sticks (8), stickers- or buttons, paper (1 piece), clothespin- or chip clip, markers- or pen, pencil, colored pencil, crayon, tape- or glue, photo of you & loved one.

Wednesday 9/16: Body Barre by Define (6PM)

DEFINE Body & Mind brings you this full-body, low impact workout that incorporates the science of Pilates, yoga, core strengthening and ballet. This energizing, hour-long class uses body weight to target all major muscle groups to sculpt, slim, and tone your whole body. All fitness levels welcome. This program is held at the Levy Park event pavilion with social distancing measures in place. *This in-park program will be livestreamed on Facebook and will be available for 24 hours.

Thursday 9/17: Four Dragons Tai Chi (9AM)

Practice Tai Chi to connect and focus the body and mind with slow, low-impact gentle movements and stretches. Open to all ages and levels, this class is great for those who want to de-stress, find their inner peace, and increase overall health. This program is held at the Levy Park event pavilion with social distancing measures in place. *This in-park program will be livestreamed on Facebook and will be available for 24 hours.

Thursday 9/17 Levy Park On-Demand: Houston Center for Photography: Composition & Focusing Basics (10AM)

Join the Houston Center for Photography for ONLINE educational photography workshops. These community-driven workshops focus on photography as a means for creative expression and acquiring basic photography skills. Learn and practice various aspects of photography such as composition and lighting. Each workshop includes a prerecorded 30-minute tutorial (airing Thursday 9/17) followed by an interactive 1 hour Zoom call with workshop participants and teaching artist, Anne Houang (Saturday 9/19). This program is ONLINE, please visit levyparkhouston.org for more details.

Friday 9/18: Public Piano Play (12PM-6PM)

Come out and enjoy our outdoor solar-powered piano, fun and free for all to practice their skills!

Saturday 9/19 Levy Park On-Demand: Houston Center of Photography Workshop Zoom Call: Composition & Focusing Basics (9AM)

Join the Houston Center for Photography for ONLINE educational photography workshops. These community-driven workshops focus on photography as a means for creative expression and acquiring basic photography skills. Learn and practice various aspects of photography such as composition and lighting. Each workshop includes a prerecorded 30-minute tutorial (airing Thursday 9/17) followed by an interactive 1 hour Zoom call with workshop participants and teaching artist, Anne Houang (Saturday 9/19). This program is ONLINE, please visit levyparkhouston.org for more details.

Saturday 9/19: Bollywood/Bhangra Dancing (10AM) – NEW DAY!

This vibrant and entertaining fitness dance class is suitable for all ability levels. It gives a full body workout while dancing to the rhythm of joy with the powerful nature of Bollywood and Bhangra Music. This program is held at the Levy Park event pavilion with social distancing measures in place. *This in-park program will be livestreamed on Facebook and will be available for 24 hours.

Saturday 9/19: Young Audiences of Houston: Marlon Simon Music Workshop, Introduction to Latin Rhythms (1PM)

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by learning the basics of Latin drumming! Participants will be introduced to the origins, sounds, and development of the tumbadora, better known as the conga drums. This program is held at the Levy Park event pavilion with social distancing measures in place.

Monday 9/21 Levy Park On-Demand: Zumba by Tiny Fitness (10AM)

Join the party and sweat with Tiny Fitness to rhythms from around the world! This 45-minute Zumba fitness class will have you grooving, shaking, and toning to salsa, hip hop, samba, and bhangra beats – and so many more. This program is ONLINE, please visit levyparkhouston.org for more details.

Tuesday 9/22 Levy Park On-Demand: Family Storytime & Craft(10AM)

Join us from home for Levy Park’s Family Storytime & craft featuring The Little Engine that Could! After we read the book, we will guide you in making a train using basic household items. This program is ONLINE, please visit levyparkhouston.org for more details. Supplies Needed: tissue box, tissues (2), bottlecaps (4) , toilet paper roll, colored paper (2), tape- or glue, scissors.

Wednesday 9/23: Body Barre by Define (6PM)

DEFINE Body & Mind brings you this full-body, low impact workout that incorporates the science of Pilates, yoga, core strengthening and ballet. This energizing, hour-long class uses body weight to target all major muscle groups to sculpt, slim, and tone your whole body. All fitness levels welcome. This program is held at the Levy Park event pavilion with social distancing measures in place. *This in-park program will be livestreamed on Facebook and will be available for 24 hours.

Thursday 9/24: Four Dragons Tai Chi (9AM)

Practice Tai Chi to connect and focus the body and mind with slow, low-impact gentle movements and stretches. Open to all ages and levels, this class is great for those who want to de-stress, find their inner peace, and increase overall health. This program is held at the Levy Park event pavilion with social distancing measures in place. *This in-park program will be livestreamed on Facebook and will be available for 24 hours.

Friday 9/25: Public Piano Play (12PM-6PM)

Come out and enjoy our outdoor solar-powered piano, fun and free for all to practice their skills!

Friday 9/25: Movie Night with Harris County Precinct 4 (7PM-9PM)

Join us at Levy Park for a socially distanced movie night with Harris Country Precinct 4 on September 25th at 7 p.m.! Please help us by adhering to these guidelines for this free screening of Brave. No furniture is allowed on the lawn; blankets can be used. Please adhere to designated seating areas and pathways to support social distancing. All direction from park personnel must be adhered to. Please do not attend if you are exhibiting symptoms. Follow CDC guidance on the recommended size of social gatherings and maintain proper social distance at all times.

About Brave: In Scotland, Princess Merida is a skilled archer and daughter of the Queen and King who wants to carve her own path in life. However, Merida’s defiance of an age-old tradition unleashes peril and leads to chaos in the kingdom. Merida seeks help from an eccentric witch who grants an ill-fated wish leading Merida to have to undo a beastly curse before it’s too late.

Saturday 9/26: Bollywood/Bhangra Dancing (10AM) – NEW DAY!

This vibrant and entertaining fitness dance class is suitable for all ability levels. It gives a full body workout while dancing to the rhythm of joy with the powerful nature of Bollywood and Bhangra Music. This program is held at the Levy Park event pavilion with social distancing measures in place. *This in-park program will be livestreamed on Facebook and will be available for 24 hours.

Saturday 9/26: Young Audiences of Houston: Outspoken Bean (1PM)

Internationally recognized performance poet Outspoken Bean redefines literacy for students through the art of spoken word/slam poetry while educating them on social and cultural issues. For the past several years, Bean has been performing poetry across the country and in Texas. This program is held at the Levy Park event pavilion with social distancing measures in place.

Saturday 9/26: Houston Museum of Natural Science: Invertebrates (2PM-4PM)

Get up-close and personal with Earth’s largest group of animals as you meet live insects, arachnids, mollusk, echinoderms, and more! This program is held at the Levy Park event pavilion with social distancing measures in place.

Monday 9/28 Levy Park On-Demand: Zumba by Tiny Fitness (10AM)

Join the party and sweat with Tiny Fitness to rhythms from around the world! This 45-minute Zumba fitness class will have you grooving, shaking, and toning to salsa, hip hop, samba, and bhangra beats – and so many more. This program is ONLINE, please visit levyparkhouston.org for more details.

Tuesday 9/29 Levy Park On-Demand: Family Storytime & Craft (10AM)

Join us from home for Levy Park’s Family Storytime & craft featuring Roll Away Pumpkin! After we read the book, we will guide you in making a pumpkin decoration using basic household items. This program is ONLINE, please visit levyparkhouston.org for more details. Supplies Needed: orange construction paper- or white paper, green construction paper- or white paper, stapler, string- or fishing line, ribbon, scissors. Orange & green markers, crayons, or colored pencils are needed if you are using white paper rather than colored construction paper.

Wednesday 9/30: Body Barre by Define (6PM), DEFINE Body & Mind brings you this full-body, low impact workout that incorporates the science of Pilates, yoga, core strengthening and ballet. This energizing, hour-long class uses body weight to target all major muscle groups to sculpt, slim, and tone your whole body. All fitness levels welcome. This program is held at the Levy Park event pavilion with social distancing measures in place. *This in-park program will be livestreamed on Facebook and will be available for 24 hours.

To find the full line-up of at-home programming, visit levyparkhouston.org. The Children’s Park and water feature remain closed. The Woodshed Smokehouse is open 7 days a week, 11 AM – close. Visit Love Shack Friday, 4 PM – close and Saturday & Sunday, 11 AM – close.

ABOUT LEVY PARK , Levy Park is a vibrant, urban, six-acre City of Houston park located in the heart of the Upper Kirby District. Levy Park Conservancy, an affiliate of the Upper Kirby District Foundation, is the private, nonprofit organization responsible for the maintenance, operation, and programming of Levy Park. Learn more about Levy Park at levyparkhouston.org. Levy Park can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @levyparkhouston.