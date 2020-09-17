Pool Chemical Health Hazards

HOUSTON (CW39) What’s a great thing about living in warmer climates? Our pool season runs longer! Swimming is great stress relief, but can be a source of stress if the pool chemical levels are not maintained properly.

CW39 Meteorologist and fitness expert Lindsey Day is here to share some important health information for all pool-goers and owners!

When you take a splash, do you ever think about what you’re splashing IN? With the water comes pool chemicals, most notably, chlorine.

Morgan Alcantera, Life Time Aquatics Manager says “the chlorine is a disinfectant. If anyone comes in with dirty clothes or skin or they’re sick, if something goes into the water, the chlorine eliminates that so you can’t pass on anything to anyone else through the water.”

Dr. Noreen, the “Tox Doc” says “it is necessary because biological or biohazards can form in pools, like coliform bacteria that can be very harmful, sometimes even deadly,

Overdoing pool chemicals can have serious health consequences, Dr. Noreen adds.

“Chlorine, bromine, muriatic acid – those are not more is better. If you put too much, those chemicals can proliferate at a very high level and cause other health effects that you just don’t want,” the Dr. says.

So can constant exposure to hazardous chemicals over time, have a significant impact on brain cells? Dr. Noreen says “absolutely. It’s an acute exposure – meaning it’s less than 24 hours. However, if it’s a strong chemical and you use a lot of it, you’re getting that short term exposure that can easily cause that central nervous system affect where you feel high or dizzy. I tell people the same thing that when they are cleaning their home with bleach or ammonia that when you start to smell it or feel it or feel dizzy, you have a central nervous system exposure and you don’t want that! You want to avoid that at all cost.”

Eye and skin irritation is common when pool chemicals are too high.

Dr. Noreen says “some people have minor skin issues, some major like psoriasis… eczema is an extremely big issue especially for children. Swimming in a chlorine pool can really irritate those conditions. But even if you don’t have a skin issue you can still get itchy after you go swimming.”

Morgan Alcantera says “if you’re going to a pool facility where you’re getting irritated frequently, that’s not normal! You should talk to the staff at that location to see.”

Here’s an entire look at Lindsey’s Part 1 of this report.

Next week Lindsey will have Part 2, giving pool owners useful tips to avoid health hazards.