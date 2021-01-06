Weather Wellness Wednesday: At-home workout – Lindsey Day

HOUSTON (CW39) A “Brain Science” professor at Washington University says he knows why New Year Resolutions fail. They’re made in the WINTER time! Colder weather and less sunlight decrease motivation and energy. Plus, it’s cold and flu season. Meteorologist and Personal Trainer, Lindsey Day caught up with Life Time Training Coordinator, Bryce Morris, to help us overcome this obstacle!

Lindsey: “This is for those really cold days when you’re trying to stick to your New Year resolutions but you don’t feel like going outside … Bryce and I have some great exercises that you can do at home with a set of dumbbells or just bodyweight! Bryce, I volunteered to be the guinea pig. You don’t have to move a muscle other than your mouth muscles to tell me what to do! Is that cool?”

What we’re starting with is a total body movement, called a ground to overhead. Take a dumbbell, feet shoulder width apart, touch the ground with the dumbbell and bring it directly up overhead. I recommend doing about 10 to 12 reps each arm. Keep the elbow over the shoulder. Life Time Training Coordinator, Bryce Morris

For the second one, we have a box here, which can mimic a couch. This is a single leg stability squat. Put one foot out, keep your core tight, sit back down on the box and stand up straight. Do about 10 to 15 reps each leg. If you want more of a challenge, use a couch or chair that’s lower. If you want less of a challenge, find a higher couch. About 3 to 4 sets, 10 to 15 reps each leg.

For the third one, come down to the ground. Let’s do a deficit push-up!

Lindsey: “Oh man! You threw a curve ball at me!”

Bryce: “You’re going to descend down for one, two, three, pause at the bottom and then explode up! There you go! About 10 to 15 reps. We’re changing the tempo up. Normally when we do pushups, we rep them out, but now we change the intensity by slowing down the tempo.

Lindsey: “Yeah, you’ll feel that!”

Bryce: “Do about 3 sets, 10 to 15 reps of those.

For the 4th one, we’ll do core. Flip on your back. This a good exterior core workout. Lay flat, bring your hands over your head. This is called a hallow body rock. First hold the position then you’re going to rock. Keep your feet together, shoulders off the ground. Lift your belly button, elevate and hold as long as you can, now rock. Try 30 seconds of that, about 5 sets. To the ground and back up.”

Lindsey: “So now when it’s too cold to venture outdoors, you can do these indoor exercises to stay on top of those New Year Resolutions!”

GET A FREE DAY PASS TO LIFE TIME ATHLETIC HERE

CHECK LIFE TIME CLASS SCHEDULE HERE