Weather Wellness Wednesday – Indoor Workout Air Quality Amid COVID – Lindsey Day

HOUSTON (CW39) Outdoor workouts have become more popular since COVID. Are you skeptical about indoor workouts with all the heavy breathing that happens? Now some fitness clubs are upgrading their air circulation systems to ensure you breathe healthy air. Meteorologist Lindsey Day takes us to LifeTime to check it out.

If it was raining would you workout outside? “No, Never!” says Colette, a workout enthusiast.

“I’ve been a Texan my whole life- so 60 degrees – less than that – No,” adds Audrey. “I really do not like the cold so anything below 60 I am not working out,” echoes Colette.

If the outdoor temperature is not within your ideal range, you can workout at fitness clubs like LifeTime, as long as your body temperature IS within range.

”We do require temperature checks upon check in for all members. You’re not allowed in the facility if your temperature is running high,” explains LifeTime Senior General Manager, Tomas Kobersky.

Temperature, mask, and social distancing requirements increase indoor workout safety. This and much more is outlined in LifeTime’s 500-page comprehensive COVID playbook.

“It’s been hailed by a lot of health departments in the country as an example to follow. We place a lot of effort on disinfection,” says Kobersky.

“When they opened back up, I actually came back just to see what the cleaning process was, and I saw it all. The cleaning with the sanitizer that they use,” explains LifeTime member, Colette.

The latest CDC guidelines state that COVID-19 can be spread by airborne transmission. To combat this, LifeTime installed special air filtration systems to bring outside air in.

“It turns out the dilution of air in the clubs and in spaces really helps get rid of the particles and specifically viruses and diseases,” explains Kobersky.

The indoor air circulation system has an intake vent that sucks in the inside air and brings it out. A big box-like structure hanging from these vents brings the outside air inside. The green sock attached is inflates to indicate the air is circulating properly.

“They capture 98 percent of the particles coming in, and they’re used in hospitals commonly as a cleaning system for air as well,” adds Kobersky.

As summer nears, maintaining this system will be more costly as more power is needed to adjust the temperature and humidity levels — an investment LifeTime says they’re willing to make.

“I believe we’ll continue producing air of this quality in the future as well,” says Kobersky.

