HOUSTON (CW39) When it’s cold we turn to comfort foods, soups, and hot chocolate. Meteorologist and nutrition coach Lindsey Day is here to show us how to make healthy, immune-boosting versions of our favorite winter foods!

Hot chocolate is everyone’s favorite! People don’t realize that dark chocolate is loaded with magnesium, which is responsible for over 300 bodily processes, including immune boosting benefits. This hot chocolate is not going to have chocolate sweetened with sugar and dairy! Instead, we are going to sweeten it ourselves with Stevia. The magic about Stevia is that it is not going to spike your blood sugar. It is made by taking the sweet part of a plant, which has no blood sugar spiking results. The reason this is important is because maintaining stable blood sugar is not only important for your immune system, but it’s important for your health in general. We are using almond milk, instead of dairy. Almond milk also has vitamin D and vitamin E. Vitamin D is so powerful for the immune system, as well as vitamin E, which is a very powerful antioxidant. In addition to all of that, we’re going to add a little bit of coconut oil to give it a creamy taste, blend it in the blender and top it with cinnamon.