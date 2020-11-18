Weather Wellness Wednesday – Toxic Mold Part 1 – Lindsey Day

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re all taking advantage of these sunny days because Houston is no stranger to rain! Following the historic Memorial Day flood and Harvey, many homes were left with mold. In today’s Weather Wellness Wednesday, Meteorologist Lindsey Day tells us how toxic this can be to our health.

We all like to watch nature’s beauty grow, but sometimes Mother Nature has a “not-so-pretty” side.

Dr. Clayton: There are two different mechanisms of mold – There’s the allergy to the mold spores and then the mold produces toxins we call “mycotoxins”, which are very, very toxic.

Mold sensitivity doesn’t always “fit the mould” of what most people call an allergy. In fact, it can be debilitating, as Houstonian Jennifer Josey knows all too well. “My ability to function or think clearly or have any type of concentration was near impossible. I had chronic sinus infections and severe anxiety,” explains Jennifer.

Mold expert and clinical Nutritionist Dr. Gail Clayton, who helped Jennifer recover from her toxic mold illness, explains the typical symptoms. “They typically are waking up a lot at night, can’t get sleep, extremely inflamed all over and start developing digestive issues and develop chemical sensitivity.”

“As time went on it got worse and worse to the point of insomnia,” recalls Jennifer.

Mold expert Dr. Gail Clayton warns that if you’ve had a mystery illness, and your home has ever had water damage- it could be from toxic mold!

“The reason why it’s so difficult to detect is because there may be four people living in the house and only one person is sick,” explains Dr. Clayton.

Mold toxicity is more common than most people realize. “I would say at least 40 percent of the people that come to me end up being mold poisoned,” adds Dr. Clayton.

The good news is there is hope of healing! Getting to the root of this mystery illness has a very methodical solution. “The first thing I say, before you even spend a lot of money, is do a visual inspection yourself. Ask yourself, ‘Has my house ever had water damage?’ If you have pets that could have been urinating on the carpet, lift it up and see if there’s mold growing underneath the carpet pads. Check all the sources that water could be coming in. Go up in the attic and see if there are any leaks,” instructs Dr. Clayton.

Dr. Clayton. outlines specific lifestyle and nutritional changes in her “Mold Detox Diet” course to help recover from mold illness. “And that’s our goal – is to restore your life so you can go back to work, you can go back to your life, you can go back to parenting, going back to being a good spouse and being present because when you’re sick you just can’t be present for anybody,” adds Dr. Clayton.

Next Weather Wellness Wednesday, we’ll hear how Jennifer recovered from her mold illness, and how she got her life back!

For more information on mold illness, check the following resources:

www.molddetoxdiet.com

www.drgailclayton.com