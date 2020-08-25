List: Mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Laura

HOUSTON (CW 39) — Leaders in Houston and Harris County Monday asked citizens to start preparing for any potential evacuations.

While Houston and Harris County weren’t ready to make anything official Monday, other places had already put evacuation orders in place.

Here’s our running list of mandatory and voluntary evacuations:

Mandatory Evacuations:

Texas A&M University at Galveston issued a mandatory evacuation effective Tuesday.

Voluntary Evacuations:

Chambers County — The county issued a voluntary evacuation for low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Galveston – The city’s mayor pro tem issued a voluntary evacuation for anyone living in low-lying areas and west of the end of the Seawall.

Seabook – Mayor Thom Kolupski has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents and businesses in low-lying areas in Seabrook, specifically lower Todville from Red Bluff south to SH 146 and Baywood Drive.

We’ll continue to update this story with additional evacuations orders.