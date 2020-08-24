List: School closures ahead of Laura’s impact

HOUSTON (CW 39) — With Laura’s impact on Texas looming, some school districts in the area have already decided to cancel classes.

Here’s our most recent list of current closures, cancellations and delays:

Beaumont ISD – All district facilities will close Monday at 1 p.m. and remain closed for the rest of the week.

Brazosport ISD – Both in-person and remote classes have been called off for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll continue to update this list as we receive additional closures.

