LIST: Texas counties that have mandatory face mask orders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Beginning June 17 in Bexar County, several Texas counties issued orders mandating businesses to ensure that all customers and employees wear face masks when they visit.

Counties with mandatory mask orders:

Bexar

Cameron

Dallas

El Paso

Harris

Hays

Hidalgo

Travis

Penalties

According to the Texas Tribune, of the counties that currently have mandatory orders, Hays County’s order does not impose a fine on businesses who don’t follow the rules.

Counties with recommended mask guidelines:

Anderson

Angelina

Bowie

Brazos

Camp

Cass

Cherokee

Delta

Fort Bend

Galveston

Gregg

Harrison

Henderson

Matagorda

Montgomery

Nacodoches

Panola

Polk

Rains

Red River

Rusk

San Antonio

Shelby

Smith

Titus

Throckmorton

Trinity

Walker

On Tuesday, June 16, mayors from some of Texas’ biggest cities sent Gov. Greg Abbott a letter asking for the authority to regulate the use of face coverings.

STAY UPDATED: STATE OF TEXAS CORONAVIRUS LIVE BLOG

As of Friday, June 20, Texas’ total cases of COVID-19 is 107,443. During that week, the state broke its own record twice for the highest daily jump in cases. The highest jump happened June 18, when 3,516 new cases were added to the total.

All-in-all, there have been 2,167 COVID-19-related deaths in Texas.