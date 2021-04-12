‘We’re here to solve problems’— Bipartisan group led by Congressman Vicente Gonzalez holds press conference on Southern Border visit

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)-Congressman Vicente Gonzalez led a bipartisan Congressional Delegation and host members of the Problem Solvers Caucus to discuss border security.

The group met with stakeholders such as federal, state, and local law enforcement, humanitarian organizations, and city leaders, and toured ports of entry and processing centers.

During a CNN interview on Saturday night, Gonzalez said he will have a “deep analysis” with the group on what is taking place at the border.

” A lot of people come here to point fingers and score political points, but no one has real solutions,” said Gonzalez during the live interview.

Last night, I discussed immigration on @CNN with @PamelaBrownCNN. Today, I'll welcome the @ProbSolveCaucus to South Texas and the #TX15 to conduct a deep analysis of the issues we face at the border and to discuss real bipartisan solutions to our immigration system. pic.twitter.com/EY4l2No6A1 — Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (@RepGonzalez) April 11, 2021

“We’re here to solve problems. We’re here to figure it out. We’re not here to score political points or point fingers at each other. We’re here to do the work of the American people,” said Rep. Gonzalez during the press conference.

Gonzalez briefly proposed setting up an operation in the southern border of Mexico or the northern border of Guatemala to alleviate the pressure on the U.S. and Mexican border and inhibit cartels from profiting off the migrants.

“We can have a humane, first-class facility,” said Rep. Gonzalez. “And we can do what we’re doing here in a place where it would take the pressure off our border. We can treat migrants humanely and not force them to make this 2,000-mile trek.”

In attendance were, Democrat Vicente Gonzalez from Texas, Republican Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania, Republican Young Kim from California, Democrat Tom Suozzi from New York, Republican Dan Meuser from Pennsylvania, Democrat Ed Case from Hawaii, Democrat Jimmy Panetta from California, and Democrat Conor Lamb from Pennsylvania.

Several of the members spoke of the advantage a bipartisan group would bring to the issue. Each felt that it would take cooperation from both sides of the aisle to find solutions.

“This is not a democrat or republican issue. This is something everybody cares about,” said Vice-Chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

“The federal government, what we all work for, has failed to address this problem for 30 years. What we’ve all said is that we can’t just rely on our parties to do this, we must get together as elected officials from across party lines to find common ground to try and find a soliton to the problems,” said Rep. Tom Suozzi from New York. “There’s too much misery, there’s too much unhappiness, there’s too many people gaming the system.”

Rep. Gonzalez pushed the idea of processing migrants at the southern Mexican border and working with officials of surrounding countries. He suggests getting migrants the help they need closer to their home and evaluating whether they qualify for asylum make the trip to the U.S.- that would reduce the pressure on the U.S. and Mexico border.

Aside from Rep. Gonzalez’s suggestion, no further solutions were proposed by the delegation. However, each member continued to reemphasize their commitment to work in a bipartisan manner once they reconvene in Washington.

Last week, several Texas House members also took a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise led a delegation tour in Southern Border on Friday.

Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz also visited the Rio Grande Valley to tour the border alongside local border officials.

On Friday House Republican Whip Steve Scalise will lead a Congressional delegation to the border as Republicans continue to pressure the Biden administration for what they say is a crisis fueled by the administration’s own immigration policies.

President Joe Biden was repeatedly pressed to defend his migration policy along the border with Mexico. He said the increase in migration was cyclical.

Watch the press conference live in this article