LIVE BLOG: El Paso protest planned at EPPD headquarters

News

by: KTSM Report and Andra Litton

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso Police announced road closures ahead of Sunday night’s anticipated protest at El Paso Police Headquarters in Central El Paso. The protest is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Memorial Park with a march to EPPD headquarters around 6:45 p.m.

Follow our live blog below through Sunday’s planned protest:

6 p.m. –

5:50 p.m. – Protesters tell KTSM they’re wanting to be an example of communities coming together

5:14 p.m. – Protesters begin arriving at Memorial Park; protest scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

5 p.m. – KTSM looks ahead to Sunday night’s protest

4:20 p.m. EPPD announce the closure of Raynor Street in front of police headquarters.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Four Bears In A Box

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Bears In A Box"

Brother of George Floyd Speaks In Minneapolis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brother of George Floyd Speaks In Minneapolis"

Officer Struck at Emancipation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Struck at Emancipation"

Take a “pie in the face” and help local non-profit Camp for All

Thumbnail for the video titled "Take a “pie in the face” and help local non-profit Camp for All"

Dose of Texas - Cotton Swab Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dose of Texas - Cotton Swab Shortage"
More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular