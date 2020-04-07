LIVE: Daily coronavirus update

4/7/2020 10am — DAILY CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: U.S. officials have warned this will be the worst week yet. The death toll is now more than 11,000.

Three medical shelters are being built outside in the NRG parking lot. The mobile health facilities will be able to hold 250 patients each. The cost: $60M. They would be equipped for 60 days at capacity. The hope is that they won’t have to be used.

Governor Abbott Announces Temporary Closure Of State Parks And Historic Sites

LIVE MAPs: COVID-19 Cases in Houston, Texas and Worldwide

4/6/2020 Daily Coronavirus update