LIVE: 52 More cases in Houston, Antibody research – Daily coronavirus update 4/15/2020

4/15/2020 4:30pm — President Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will be LIVE with a coronavirus update:

4/15/2020 3pm — 52 new cases are being added today. 26 total deaths in the City of Houston. 2,331 cases total locally. Follow along as Houston Mayor gives provides an update on coronavirus response:

NEW VIDEO: The latest on antibody research

4/15/2020 10:30am — Millions set to reach stimulus checks today. Plus, Trump faces global criticism over move to end WHO funding. Watch your daily coronavirus update live now.

They City of Houston wants to remind the public about FREE COVID-19 testing for all. You have to make an appointment. Call 832.393.4220 to make that appointment today.

Global coronavirus cases surpass 2 million according to data by John Hopkins University. More than 130,000 COVID-19 deaths are being reported worldwide.