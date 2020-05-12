LIVE: Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Dir. Dr. Robert Redfield testify at Senate hearing on coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the new coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Dr. Fauci the country’s leading infectious disease expert is updating lawmakers on the development and possibilities of a vaccine for COVID-19, during today’s testimony before the Senate committee.

He is testifying remotely for today’s hearing. In an unprecedented scenario, social distancing is being implemented for official testimony.

Here’s a LIVE look:

Dr. Fauci is answering questions about immunity for survivors.

Given what we know, it’s likely that it is a means of protection after recovery. You can make a reasonable assumption that that’s the case. Dr. Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director

Dr. Fauci clarified that we need to be careful about children. Despite the increased recovery of younger patients, COVID-19 gives children a certain inflammatory syndrome that should be closely monitored. He has also recommended that we don’t go back to school in the fall until we know more.

With regard to essential workers, the CDC Dir. believes they should continue to wear face coverings at all times.

