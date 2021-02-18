LIVE: ERCOT: Controlled outages over, power can be restored across Texas, live update at 10 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — ERCOT says all controlled outages have ended. This means utility companies, including Austin Energy, Oncor, and others, can bring back all power online as each utility sees fit.

This does not mean everyone will get power right away. Those electric companies plan to restore power slowly and in sections. Once each section stabilizes, they will open another section.

Some people will remain without power for now due to this slow process. Others will be without power due to infrastructure problems caused by the ice and snow storms.

ERCOT is planning a news conference at 10 a.m. You can watch that live in this story.

Majority of customers are able to be restored, electric companies still restoring outages in the field: https://t.co/abmB6Vv2Ju — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 18, 2021