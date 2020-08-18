Local Congresswoman responds to Trump Administration “attacks” on USPS

Houston, TX – Local congress leaders and other local officials will gather to sound off about the Trump Administrations response to the United State Postal Service.

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (TX-29), Al Davison (President of APWU Local 185), will be joined by Rickey Dueboay (Vice-President of NALC Local 283), Pat Claiborne (Financial Secretary of NALC Local 283), and Linda Morales (Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation) on location at the USPS Processing Center located at 4600 Aldine Bender Road to speak out about what they’re calling “troubling attacks” by the Trump Administration.

Families in the Houston region and across the country rely on the United States Postal Service to receive life-saving prescription drugs and run their small businesses,” said Congresswoman Garcia. “This is why we must fund the postal service and work to protect all the postal service workers and letter carriers who are putting their lives on the line every day during this pandemic. Any attack on the postal service is an attack against our economy and democracy. And unfortunately, this is exactly what Trump is doing. He is trying to corrupt the integrity of our democracy and our elections for personal gain. He must be held accountable because he continues to be a clear danger to the future of our constitution and democracy. Congresswoman Garcia

This local facility is the largest USPS Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) in the country, which houses the sorting machines that will process countless vote-by-mail ballots this November. Congresswoman Garcia says that in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Imelda last year, the region saw how a partial roof collapse forced USPS to reroute mail around the country, which she says, only heightens the regional concern about how the Trump Administration’s assault on USPS will impact mail flow in Houston and across the country.

