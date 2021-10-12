LIVE REPORT: Southwest cancels hundreds more flights; passengers stranded

News

by: AP,

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (AP) – Southwest Airlines has canceled hundreds more flights following a weekend of major service disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The pilots union accused the company of a botched response to what it said would have been a minor challenge for other airlines.

The widespread interruption in service began shortly after the pilots union asked a federal court on Friday to block the airline’s order that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. But both the company and the union insisted that pilots had not staged a sickout because of the vaccine mandate. Southwest canceled more than 360 flights and more than 1,000 others were delayed Monday. The Dallas-based airline canceled 1,900 flights Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss