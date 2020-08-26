Gov. Abbott: 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. will be hardest time for Hurricane Laura rescues; urges evacuations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urged people who had not yet evacuated from the path of Hurricane Laura to leave — as they only had “about five hours” to do so as of his noon press conference.

Abbott reiterated that the “hurricane is going to be quite severe very powerful winds with a strong impact.” Chief of the Texas Department of Emergency Management Nim Kidd echoed his warning of the “danger factor” of this storm, saying while rescuers are in place, from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. it will be difficult for them to provide support.

Hurricane Laura, currently a Category 3 storm and continuing to intensify, was about 235 miles southeast from Galveston, the National Hurricane Center last reported at 10 a.m. It had maximum sustained winds at 125 mph and was moving toward the Texas/Louisiana border at about 16 mph, the center’s latest bulletin said.

More than 5,000 people have already evacuated and found shelter, Abbott said, and other areas of the state are prepared to take in many more.

Evacuees from Texas Gulf Coast cities have been flocking to Austin for refuge, so much that Austin’s hotel capacity was maxed out earlier Wednesday. That caused the evacuation intake center at the Circuit for the Americas to close briefly, but it reopened around 10 a.m. and is serving as a rest area for evacuees waiting for hotel space to open.

Abbott said the reason there wasn’t enough space in Austin is that while the state worked to reserve rooms at local hotels, people decided on their own to leave and went straight to hotels and booked spaces.

“The math behind this is that means there are more people out of harms way,” Abbott said.