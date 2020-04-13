LIVE: Texas Governor Abbott announces new small business initiative

AUSTIN – The Governor of Texas wants to get Texas small businesses back to work.

Today, Gov. Abbott announced a new small business initiative for Texas from the State Capitol.

Texas will take steps to reopen businesses starting later this week. However, many small businesses can’t afford to be shut down and have eventually closed their doors.

Now Goldman Sachs is offering a PPE program with $50M for small businesses to stay afloat and get through the pandemic.

Today, the Governor was joined by Janie Barrera, President and CEO of LiftFund, and John Waldron, President and COO of Goldman Sachs via Zoom Video Communications. Altogether, they detail how it will work.

Here’s your LIVE look: