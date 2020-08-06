Live video: President Donald Trump arrives in Cleveland on Air Force One

CLYDE, Ohio (WJW) – President Donald Trump is returning to the Buckeye State for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak.

Air Force One will be wheels down in Cleveland around 1 p.m. The president will then fly to Sandusky and travel to Clyde by presidential motorcade.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was tested for coronavirus before meeting the president on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport. According to the governor’s office, he tested positive and returned to Columbus, where he will quarantine for 14 days. He has no symptoms.

The president is scheduled to speak at the Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant.

The Clyde plant employs about 3,000 workers.

The president has a private fundraiser at the Shoreby Club in Bratenahl later in the day before he heads back to the White House.

The president officially relaunched his 2020 campaign in Toledo in January.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine moved his 2p.m. Thursday coronavirus briefing to Friday so he wouldn’t overlap with the president’s visit.

