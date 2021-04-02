Local American Indian and Alaska Native Community Leaders hosting vaccination event this weekend in SW Houston

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed “Coronavirus COVID-19” words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

HOUSTON (CW39) This weekend leaders in the Houston American Indian and Alaska Native Communities are urging residents to signup for a vaccination event at Walmart starting on Friday, April 2nd in Southwest Houston.

WHAT: Walmart is teaming with the National Indian Health Board and American Indian Center of Houston, encouraging members of the Alaska Native and American Indian communities in the greater Houston area to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

More than 100 vaccination appointments are primarily reserved for the historically underserved population with outsized risk for COVID-19 complications. While vaccination appointments are necessary, insurance is not required, and there is no cost to receive the vaccine.

Those receiving vaccines need to bring an insurance card if they have one. Also, patients should plan to stay on-site for approximately 15 minutes following the vaccination.

WHEN: Friday, April 2 – Saturday, April 3

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling (346) 374-8516.

WHERE: Walmart Supercenter

2727 Dunvale Rd.

Houston, TX 77063

WHO: This in-person vaccination event is closed to media, but future interview opportunities will be made available with Walmart, NIHB and the American Indian Center of Houston prior to a second event in Missouri City April 9-10.

IMPACT: The organizations are piloting this community outreach program in Houston before launching nationwide, in hopes it will lead to greater vaccine access in American Indian and Alaska Native people. Houston has a large population and was identified in a Congressional Report by the Indian Health Service as one of the top 17 U.S. cities in need of health services for individuals that live away from their homeland.

In efforts to provide greater vaccine access, Walmart has prioritized underserved areas and populations in more than 60 events across the U.S. since February.