Local makeup artist creates workshop in honor of Black Lives Matter Movement

YouTube star and Socialite Mink Lash owner Ariell Ash will be hosting a free interactive beauty workshop called “Makeover Racism” — where beauty influencers are coming together in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The black community is going through a lot right now! Black people are out of work, and black business owners are having to regroup from COVID-19,” said Ash. “There was no way that I could be a spectator and sit back and watch everything play out. I had to find some way to be involved, which led me to create “Makeover Racism.”

As a content creator and Youtuber, Ash has accumulated over 11k subscribers with over 300,000 combined views on her channel.

Beauty Brand owner Kim Roxie has signed on as a special guest. Roxie’s company, LAMIK Beauty, was recently featured in Forbes Magazine.

“As a woman of color and a female entrepreneur, I know how hard it can be to feel welcomed in certain settings. I wanted to be apart of this conversation to share my experiences and help bring awareness to beauty standards that stem from race and acceptance,” said Roxie.

The “Makeover Racism” workshop will be held on Sunday, August 16, at 5:30 pm CST on the Arielle Ash YouTube channel. Ash will be sharing free makeup tips and industry techniques to all viewers. The audience will be able to chat live with Ash and join in an open discussion on race, beauty, community and hope for the future.