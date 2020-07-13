POLL: Local Officials Call for Shut Down as COVID-19 Cases Surge

HOUSTON (AP) – Top officials in Houston are calling for the city to lock back down as area hospitals strain to accommodate the onslaught of patients sick with the new coronavirus.

Mayor @SylvesterTurner believes it’s too early to talk about sending students, teachers and staff back to school while #COVID19 is spreading out of control and tests numbers and hospitalizations are rising.



"It makes no sense to be having this conversation.” pic.twitter.com/C89bbJkw28 — Mary Benton (@IAmMaryBenton) July 12, 2020

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo say a stay-at-home order is needed to cope with the surge of COVID-19 cases. Both are Democrats.

Hidalgo said over the weekend that a stay-at-home order is needed “until the hospitalization curve comes down.”

pic.twitter.com/1trUTe710L — Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) July 12, 2020

We can’t just flatten the curve. We have to bring it down. Judge Hidalgo explains why. pic.twitter.com/ui9DsuJxWN — Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) July 12, 2020

But the decision over a lockdown rests with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

He has so far resisted this step, saying it should be a last resort.

POLL: Top officials in Houston are calling for the city to lock back down as area hospitals strain to accommodate the onslaught of patients sick with the new coronavirus. Should we shut down? https://t.co/8RPkCcGZzy — CW39Houston (@CW39Houston) July 13, 2020

