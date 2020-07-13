POLL: Local Officials Call for Shut Down as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Breaking News
Mayor Sylvester Turner

HOUSTON (AP) – Top officials in Houston are calling for the city to lock back down as area hospitals strain to accommodate the onslaught of patients sick with the new coronavirus.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo say a stay-at-home order is needed to cope with the surge of COVID-19 cases. Both are Democrats.

Hidalgo said over the weekend that a stay-at-home order is needed “until the hospitalization curve comes down.”

But the decision over a lockdown rests with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

He has so far resisted this step, saying it should be a last resort.

