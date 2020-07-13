POLL: Local Officials Call for Shut Down as COVID-19 Cases Surge

HOUSTON (AP) – Top officials in Houston are calling for the city to lock back down as area hospitals strain to accommodate the onslaught of patients sick with the new coronavirus.
Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo say a stay-at-home order is needed to cope with the surge of COVID-19 cases. Both are Democrats.
Hidalgo said over the weekend that a stay-at-home order is needed “until the hospitalization curve comes down.”
Free COVID-19 Testing
But the decision over a lockdown rests with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
He has so far resisted this step, saying it should be a last resort.
- Newsfeed Now: Washington Redskins name-change; Naval ship fire still burns
- Court refuses to order Houston to host Texas GOP gathering
- Trez Art and Wine Bar serving culture and cuisine during Black Restaurant Week
- Three friends on a culinary crusade to save the black restaurant business during COVID-19
- LIVE – APPLY NOW: Small Business Grant Program Accepting Applications
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.