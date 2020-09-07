Local Post-It Notes Artist Installation

HOUSTON, TX (CW39) – Artist completing #StickTogetherHOU, a powerful art wall installation comprised of thousands of brightly colored Post-it® notes featuring names of local heroes submitted by the public.

The idea was created by local artist, Robert Hodge, and the idea of #StickTogetherHOU intends to bring the Houston community together with each “sticky note,” showcasing local heroes according to the artist. It’s also a message to loved ones lost during the pandemic, and in the continued fight for social equity.

The well-regarded multidisciplinary artist from Houston’s Third Ward, will be adding multi-colored sticky notes, to spell out giant eye-catching words “Resilient” and “HOU” as well as a huge heart. One selected local hero is expected to be in attendance and is being being surprised by the person who submitted their name and inspirational story.

The big reveal is taking place this Wednesday, September 9th. at Greenstreet, 1201 Fannin, Houston, TX. 77002. The installation site is located at 1201 Main St..

Those planning to attend, are being asked to park at 1201 Fannin (parking will be validated).

For more information or to submit your local hero to include in the installation visit www.greenstreetdowntown.com