FORTWORTH, TEXAS – Reps. Veasey (TX-33), Garcia (TX-29), Castro (TX-20) and Vela (TX-34) are hosting virtual public conference on the importance of Texas Democrats voting early in the election and keeping up the unprecedented voter turnout momentum in Texas amid voter suppression attempts by Republicans as we enter the last two weeks before Election Day 2020.
WATCH LIVE STREAMING
- Mugshot: Fentanyl seizure of in FBC
- Local U.S. representative host virtual conference on importance of early voting amid voter suppression efforts
- Astro and MLB Hall of Fame Member, Jeff Bagwell opens up about alcohol and addiction recovery
- #LiveYourBestLifeHouston mural unveiled in Garden Oaks area
- Newsfeed Now: Top moments from the final presidential debate