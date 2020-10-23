Local U.S. representative host virtual conference on importance of early voting amid voter suppression efforts

FORT BEND COUNTY (CW39) The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force, a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement group and initiative of the Houston HIDTA, interdicted a substantial amount of Fentanyl on U.S. 59 North.

On Thursday, October 23, 2020, while working highway interdiction, one of the interdiction teams conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 59 North in Beasley, Texas. During the roadside investigation, the Task Force Officer located five containers of what was made to appear as 10,000+ Xanax tablets. During a presumptive field test, it was discovered the tablets actually contained the presence of the extremely dangerous substance, Fentanyl. The five containers were located within natural voids of the vehicle.