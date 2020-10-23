Local U.S. representative host virtual conference on importance of early voting amid voter suppression efforts

Rep. Marc Veasey
Representative for Texas’s 33rd District and US Representative
TX 29th District Sylvia Garcia

FORTWORTH, TEXAS – Reps. Veasey (TX-33), Garcia (TX-29), Castro (TX-20) and Vela (TX-34) are hosting virtual public conference on the importance of Texas Democrats voting early in the election and keeping up the unprecedented voter turnout momentum in Texas amid voter suppression attempts by Republicans as we enter the last two weeks before Election Day 2020. 

