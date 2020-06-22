Local woman captures essence of Father’s Day

News
Posted: / Updated:

Local resident and Chief Academic Officer and State Superintendent of KIPP Texas Daphane Carter wanted to celebrate the men in her life for Father’s Day, especially the ones raising daughters or “Girl Dads.” Despite being less than 24 hours away from breast cancer surgery, Carter wanted to ensure her husband and other amazing fathers knew they came together to show a symbol of love and strength. 

Since the wake of nationwide protests due to the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others, a group of Black fathers wanted to reshape the narrative about Black men and their vital contribution as fathers.

 
  • Right Time Solutions
  • Right Time Solutions
  • Right Time Solutions
  • Right Time Solutions
  • Right Time Solutions
  • Right Time Solutions
  • Right Time Solutions
 
 
 

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Mastrantos Restaurant Serves Seniors During Pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mastrantos Restaurant Serves Seniors During Pandemic"

Harris County businesses required to require face coverings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harris County businesses required to require face coverings"
More Video

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Wet pattern sets up

Wet Weather this Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Weather this Week"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular