Local woman captures essence of Father’s Day

Local resident and Chief Academic Officer and State Superintendent of KIPP Texas Daphane Carter wanted to celebrate the men in her life for Father’s Day, especially the ones raising daughters or “Girl Dads.” Despite being less than 24 hours away from breast cancer surgery, Carter wanted to ensure her husband and other amazing fathers knew they came together to show a symbol of love and strength.

Since the wake of nationwide protests due to the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others, a group of Black fathers wanted to reshape the narrative about Black men and their vital contribution as fathers.

