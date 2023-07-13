HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is in critical condition and at least eight units are damage at an apartment complex Wednesday morning after a fire broke near Jersey Village.

It happened a little after 11 p.m. Wednesday night near Fallbrook Drive and Tomball Parkway.

Northwest Fire Department crews arrived and found smoke and flames on the outside of the building.

Once other agencies arrived, they were able to start the search for victims.

A man was found unconscious at an apartment downstairs. Crews started life saving measures and they were able to resuscitate him.

He was transported to a nearby hospital.

A small dog was also found unconscious, and crews administered CPR on the dog. It is in stable and was released to its family.

At this time, it’s unclear what started the fire.