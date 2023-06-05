HOUSTON (KIAH) — Multiple apartments took on gunfire that killed one man and injured another Sunday night.

It all began around midnight when two men in their 20s showed up at an apartment complex at 5619 Aldine Bender Road.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they don’t know what prompted the shooting during the meet up but say that multiple units were hit by the bullets.

One of those two men died at the scene and the other was rushed to the hospital. He will be okay. No one in the other apartments were injured.

The suspects were able to get away. They did not live in the apartment complex, deputies said.