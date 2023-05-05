HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person has died, and another hospitalized after a shooting in west Houston.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 16000 block of Villaret Drive around 11 p.m. in the Mission Bend subdivision.

They found two men, both with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital, where a 19-year-old man died from his injuries. A 17-year-old is in serious condition as of Friday morning.

Authorities said a silver SUV was located with multiple bullet holes.

Deputies believe that the shooting actually happened at an apartment complex at 14402 Pavilion Point, about five minutes south from the first location. They said that some individuals approached them and fired shots at them.

The injured men were then driven to the first location, which is a family member’s house, for help. Deputies believe that there may have been a third person injured in the car, but that person has not been located.

The investigation is ongoing.