HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

Police say around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning at 8501 Broadway near Rockhill Street, an altercation occurred between several men.

One man pulled out a pistol and fired four to five times. The suspect drove off in an unknown vehicle.

When police arrived, one man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound in the rib area. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by officers.

An investigation is underway.