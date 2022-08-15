HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is dead and two others injured outside a night club in the Rice Military area.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday morning at the Heart night club, located at 5002 Washington Avenue, near Sandman Street.

Houston police say a man was talking to a woman in the parking lot of the club when he got into a dispute with her ex-boyfriend.

The ex-boyfriend fired several shots at the victim, who died at the scene. The suspect drove-off in a white Jeep Cherokee.

A security guard was hit by a bullet in the arm and a bystander was hit in the leg. Both were transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Two off-duty HPD officers who were working extra jobs at the club said that they heard gunshots from outside the club, police said.