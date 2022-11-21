HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead and two others are injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in north Houston on Saturday night.

It happened before 8 p.m. at an apartment complex at 7418 Northline Drive.

Police say a truck with three men pulled into an apartment complex parking lot. Three other men approached the truck, ambushing the passengers.

Several gunshots were fired into the truck. The 18-year-old driver of the truck tried to escape and sped off but crashed into several cars. He died at the scene.

The two other men, ages 19 and 21, jumped out of the truck and ran across the street for help. One was hit in the shoulder and the other was hit multiple times, police said.

The suspects ran off. A witness described them as three Black men.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.