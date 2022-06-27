PASADENA, Texas (CW39) — A man is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting in Pasadena on Sunday night.

Pasadena police said that they arrived at the 3800 block of Red Bluff Road after reports of hearing gunfire in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man inside of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, while a second man was on the ground near where gunshots were heard, police said.

A third man was also found with gunshot wounds, and he was declared dead at the scene.

One of the victims was transported to the hospital by Life Flight. His condition is unknown at this time.

All three men were under 20 years old, police said, as their investigation continues.