HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting at a clothing store in southwest Houston.

Some people flagged-down police while the shooting was happening at that store at 11503 Southwest Freeway around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

When officers went inside the store, they found three men, all of them with gunshot wounds.

One was dead, another is now listed in stable condition in the hospital as of Wednesday morning. The third man is listed in critical condition.

Investigators say they have two possible suspects, but they haven’t arrested them yet.

Detectives also have video footage of the events outside the store during the shooting, but not inside.