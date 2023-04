HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are trying to figure out what happened in a triple shooting on Thursday night in Houston’s Fifth Ward.

One man is dead, one man is injured, and a woman is in critical condition after a triple shooting near downtown Houston.

Police said the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday night close at the 3200 block of Noble Street near Gregg Street.

Asst Chief Hatcher provides an update on fatal shooting at Noble and Brewster https://t.co/Byq4pX0Qo2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 28, 2023

The injured man in the shooting was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.