HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is working a deadly weekend shooting in Crosby that left one person dead and several others injured.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it started at the 12000 block of Crosby-Lynchburg and ended on the 100 block of Reuben White Drive.

Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, a gray Dodge Charger with three people inside pulled up to a commercial center parking lot.

to a hospital. One person is deceased at the 100 blk of Reuben White. CSI & Investigators are enroute to the various locations. #HouNews

2/2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 11, 2023

Two other young men were sitting in the parking lot and got inside the car. That’s where officers believe an altercation happened, leading to gunfire.

From there, two teens were dropped off at Barrett Station Evergreen Cemetery located at Melville Road and Barrett Road. One of the teens was dead, the other was taken to the hospital.

Two other men who were inside the car drove themselves to the hospital.

Deputies are still looking for the man that drove off.